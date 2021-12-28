27,900 Shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.