$302.94 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post $302.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.62 million and the highest is $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Trex by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

