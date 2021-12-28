$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report sales of $325.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.21 million to $344.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

