33,015 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

