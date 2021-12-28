$340.88 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $340.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $347.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.37. 38,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

