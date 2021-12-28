3,907 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

