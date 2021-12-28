4,000 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 413,406 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,547,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4,598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 176,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.