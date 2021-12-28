$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to announce $5.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 million to $5.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

