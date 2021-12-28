5,245 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

