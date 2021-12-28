56,693 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

GDOT stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.