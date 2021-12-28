5,885 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of IDHQ opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

