6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 4,285 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

DRE stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

