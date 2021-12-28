6 Meridian Buys New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

