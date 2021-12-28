6 Meridian Makes New Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

