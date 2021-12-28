6 Meridian Takes $207,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

