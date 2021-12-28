6 Meridian Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

