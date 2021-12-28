$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $62.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.10 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 19,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

