6,691 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

