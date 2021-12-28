76,084 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

