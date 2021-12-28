$88.90 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce $88.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.20 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $567.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

