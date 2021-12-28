$9.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $9.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.67 billion and the highest is $10.14 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $39.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.43. 28,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.27. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

