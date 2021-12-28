92,147 Shares in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CYBN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

