A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.86

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 109412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

