Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ASGI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

