Absher Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 5,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,753. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

