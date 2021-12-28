Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $127.40.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

