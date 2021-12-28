Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,756 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 44.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 7,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.