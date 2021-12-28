Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 111,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.85. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $268.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

