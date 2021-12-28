Absher Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Clorox by 576.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Clorox by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Clorox by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 208,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.29. 7,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.