Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,548 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 18,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,828. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

