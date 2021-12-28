Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.17 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,204,970 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.01. 20,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.05 and its 200 day moving average is $622.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

