Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $116,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,144 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,720,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sirius XM by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,983 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 229,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,978,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

