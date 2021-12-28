Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 448,892 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

