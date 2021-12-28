Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $70.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

