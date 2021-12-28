Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 245.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

