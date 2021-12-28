Accel Wealth Management Has $175,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

