Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

