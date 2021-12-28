Accel Wealth Management Makes New $107,000 Investment in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CET opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $45.14.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
