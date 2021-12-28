Accel Wealth Management Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

