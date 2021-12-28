Accel Wealth Management Trims Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 75.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 116,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

