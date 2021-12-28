Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 141,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,261,554. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.