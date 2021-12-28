Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,746 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

