Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.