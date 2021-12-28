Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.79. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

