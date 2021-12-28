Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AHI)

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 29th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During Advanced Human Imaging’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Advanced Human Imaging stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

