Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $47,000 in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.