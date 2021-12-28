Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

