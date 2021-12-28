Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.