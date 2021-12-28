Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.