AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

