AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.